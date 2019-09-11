Woman accused of castrating her husband

NEWPORT, N.C. - A North Carolina woman has been charged with malicious castration after deputies said she cut off her husband's penis.
Carteret County deputies have charged Victoria Frabutt, of Newport, with malicious castration.
Major Jason Wank said deputies were called to the couple's home around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday. He said the motive for the castration is still unclear.
Wank said they were able to recover the 61-year-old man's body part and it was immediately put on ice.
James Frabutt was taken to a hospital where his condition is unknown.
Victoria Frabutt was also charged with kidnapping. Her bond was set at $100,000. She makes her first court appearance Wednesday.
