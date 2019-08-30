Woman murdered with sledgehammer in laundromat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Thursday's sunrise uncovered an early morning crime scene after police investigators in Las Vegas made a gruesome discovery.
"It's definitely a disturbing crime when we have a victim who is bludgeoned by a sledgehammer," Lt. Ray Spencer told KTNV.
A 911 dispatcher heard the victim in her final moments inside the Twin Lakes Laundromat.
Police said the woman called 911 around 5 a.m., telling the dispatcher that there was a man outside with a sledgehammer. The dispatcher heard screams and then the line disconnected.
Police were able to trace that phone call back to the laundromat and found the woman dead at the front door.
Officers searched the area and found a man about a quarter mile away, covered in blood and with a sledgehammer in his hand. Police identified that man as Clinton Taylor, 36.
"The fortunate thing is that we have the suspect, who is in custody, and we will work and try to figure out what led up to it," said Spencer.
CNN/KTNV
