  • Man dies in work-related incident at Washington Co. mine

    Updated:

    PROSPERITY, Pa. - A man died in a work-related incident in Washington County.

    It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at the Consol Energy Enlow Fork Mine in Prosperity.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for news stories in Washington County. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    A long wall gave way and collapsed on top of Tanner Lee McFarland, 25, of Washington.

    Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories