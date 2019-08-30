PROSPERITY, Pa. - A man died in a work-related incident in Washington County.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at the Consol Energy Enlow Fork Mine in Prosperity.
A long wall gave way and collapsed on top of Tanner Lee McFarland, 25, of Washington.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.
