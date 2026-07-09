Flooding in southern China has killed 39 people

BEIJING — Authorities in southern China said Thursday that 39 people have died in flooding from Tropical Storm Maysak.

Most of the deaths were related to the breach of a dam in the city of Nanning in Guangxi region, which claimed 26 lives, said Ding Wei, the city's vice mayor, at a news briefing.

Maysak brought record rainfall to the area, breaching reservoirs and stranding people for days in homes and other buildings. The previously announced death toll was six people.

Drones and thousands of boats have been used in a massive relief and rescue operation to reach people trapped by the waters. About 130,000 people have been evacuated.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.