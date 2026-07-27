Man accused of crashing into auto body shop, fighting police officers in Westmoreland County

IRWIN, Pa. — Police say a driver plowed a vehicle into an auto body shop and then fought with officers in Westmoreland County.

Mario Croes saw the aftermath of what North Huntington police say happened over the weekend after Khalil Lewis lost control of his car.

“The left front tire was buckled, and the car was pushed up against this little tire rack right here and luckily not in our garage door,” Mario Croes of Croes Car Center said.

Police say Lewis was driving eastbound on Route 30 when he crossed over both westbound lanes and crashed into cars that were at the end of the parking lot.

“Two of them we were waiting on calls back for doing some service, but surely, we won’t be doing any service on them now. Those three will likely be totaled,” Croes added.

Lewis’ car kept moving until it hit a stack of tires right in front of the building.

“We just keep these tires for decoration, and that’s probably 30 inches of crumple zone that was added,” Croes said.

North Huntington Police and Irwin Police both responded. The criminal complaint says when officers tried to get Lewis out of the wrecked car, things got physical.

Police say Lewis reached for an officer’s gun in his holster, grabbed onto the handle and wouldn’t let go. Officers had to use a stun gun to get him into police custody. At first, police questioned whether Lewis could’ve had a medical emergency, but medics checked him out, and he didn’t want to go to the hospital.

Croes says while it’s dramatic, he’s not surprised.

“I was not even remotely shocked - a very dangerous stretch of Route 30,” Croes said.

He says around five years ago there was a similar incident here.

“We had a car cross in the middle of the night all four lanes of traffic right past this pole here and totaled three customer cars that were parked on the side of the building,” Croes said.

Lewis faces numerous charges, including resisting arrest by a police officer.

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