Man beaten, robbed after Pirates game

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man said he was beaten and robbed outside a bar following the Pirates’ 10-inning loss Friday night.

Family for the man, Phillip Grayson Jr., said he got into an altercation with another patron at McFadden’s on North Shore Drive after Grayson accidentally spilled some of his drink on the other patron.

Their verbal argument continued into a two-vs-five physical fight outside the bar after Grayson left the establishment, Grayson’s father said.

“We have no idea who they are at this time, which is why we’re reaching out and asking the public for their help,” Rev. Phillip Grayson, Sr. said.

A witness to the fight told WPXI that both sides acted as the aggressor at one point or another.

Grayson remained in the ICU as of Monday afternoon with six face fractures, broken ribs and other injuries. He told investigators the men he was fighting took his wallet and shoes.

Investigators did not say how much progress they had made over the weekend and declined to release any photos they had of the suspects.

Grayson, Sr. said he was hopeful investigators would be able to identify the other men through the bar’s security system.

“Turn yourself in because we’re not going to stop until we find you,” he said.

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