Pope announces Click to Pray app

Pope Francis is bringing the Catholic Church into the 21st Century when it comes to technology.
The pope has launched his own user profile in Click To Pray app. The program is part of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, according to Vatican News.
ABC News reported that the app will give 1 billion Catholics the ability to pray with the pope.
He announced it Sunday during his public noontime prayer, according to ABC News.
Pope Francis says the internet allows people “to stay in touch with others, to share values and projects and to express the desire to form a community,” the BBC reported.
It allows the faithful to join Pope Francis on his worldwide mission of compassion and includes not only the app, but also a website.
It offers three sections:
Pray with the Pope, sharing the pontiff’s prayers for humanity and the mission of the church.
Pray every day, with prayers in three daily moments.
Pray with the network, where users, including Pope Francis, can pray with others.
Click to Pray is the online prayer interface for World Youth Day 2019 being held in Panama until Jan. 27. There’s a special multimedia section to pray the Rosary for Peace tied to the event, according to Vatican News.
