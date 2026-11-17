ADEN, Yemen — Saudi-backed forces in Yemen deployed more troops in anticipation of a major offensive by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, officials said Tuesday. The Houthis, meanwhile, accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out an airstrike, killing at least seven people and wounding nine.

The U.S. and Iran are exchanging more strikes, Iraq has begun pumping oil through a pipeline to a Turkish Mediterranean port and Israel is calling U.K. sanctions a “hostile act.”

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Saudi-backed forces deploy to defend Aden from Houthi advance

Saudi-backed forces allied with the government deployed more troops and equipment Tuesday in and around the district of Tur al-Baha, according to two Yemeni military officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Tur al-Baha is a target of Yemen's Houthis that is considered the first line of defense for the port city of Aden, about 85 kilometers (52 miles) away.

A rebel spokesperson didn’t respond to calls seeking comment. The Houthis have repeatedly said they won’t attack Aden.

Saudi-backed forces withdrew from areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait over the weekend to avert being encircled by the Houthis and to focus on securing Aden. That has allowed the rebels to tighten their grip on the key Red Sea strait.

— By Ahmed al-Haj

US retaliates after Iran attacks installation in Bahrain

A U.S. official said the U.S. retaliated with an airstrike on a missile launch site in the Strait of Hormuz belonging to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The action comes after Iran fired drones on Tuesday at a U.S. radar installation in Bahrain, the third such Iranian attack in recent days on American military assets in the Persian Gulf kingdom.

A local official, Ahmad Nafisi, said the U.S. strike caused no damage to residential or commercial areas or infrastructure.

Bahrain said its air defense systems had successfully intercepted the Iranian drones. The U.S. military said the attack inflicted no damage to U.S. equipment or injury to American personnel.

Iran condemns US offer of up to $20 million for information on its nuclear program

Iran’s foreign minister said in a letter to the U.N. circulated Tuesday that the reward and offer of relocation for information on Iran's nuclear program encourages espionage and the targeting of nuclear scientists and technical personnel.

Abbas Araghchi insisted that Iran’s nuclear activities, which he insisted are peaceful, and the safety of its nuclear installations, are at risk. President Donald Trump has vowed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Araghchi said one immediate impact is that the International Atomic Energy Agency cannot demand inspections under its nuclear safeguards program “while the very facilities, personnel and sensitive information it relies upon are exposed to acts of assassination, sabotage and aggression.”

The U.S. State Department’s Rewards for Justice program offered reward money up to $20 million earlier this month for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including “facilities, equipment and associated personnel.”

Iraq has resumed pumping oil through pipeline to Turkey, minister says

Iraq has resumed pumping oil to Turkey through a pipeline at an initial capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, Oil Minister Bassem Mohammed Khudair al-Abadi said Tuesday in comments carried by state media. The export capacity will be gradually increased to reach 500,000 barrels a day, he said.

In August, Iraq and Turkey signed a deal to increase oil exports through a pipeline to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan.

Iraq is moving to strengthen the resilience of its oil export infrastructure following the U.S.-Iran war’s disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iraq-Turkey pipeline has been largely idle since 2023 following legal and commercial disputes.

Houthis report multiple airstrikes and deaths

Iran-backed Houthi media reported that strikes were carried out on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Tuesday evening. Houthi-controlled al-Masirah TV blamed the attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify these claims and it wasn't immediately clear what the strikes targeted.

According to Anees al-Asbahi, a Houthi health ministry spokesperson, an earlier strike on a sponge factory in Hodeida killed at least seven people and wounded nine.

Two people were also killed in a strike in the northern province of Saada, while a strike on a shoe factory in the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, and an attack in the Wadi Al Gabara in Kitaf District wounded 13 others.

Saudi Arabia didn't immediately comment.

Israel calls UK sanctions a ‘hostile act’

The U.K. on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Israeli property and development companies involved in the West Bank settlement expansion as well as the activist group Tzvav 9, which the British government says has blocked aid to Gaza.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband previously said in September that the U.K. would toughen its stance toward Israel in an effort to protect the viability of a two-state solution.

In a statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said Israel views the move with the “utmost gravity” and called it a “hostile act targeting private, law-abiding companies.”

Australia sanctions 3 Israelis and 4 groups over West Bank settlements

Meanwhile, Australia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on three Israeli individuals and four organizations accused of illegal settlement expansion and human rights abuses against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the move after Britain and Japan took similar action.

“We are taking these actions because the rapid expansion of settlements and settler violence are extinguishing the possibility of a two-state solution,” Wong said in a statement.

Among those sanctioned is 81-year-old Daniela Weiss and her organization Nachala Movement. Weiss has been at the forefront of expanding Israeli settlements for years.

Itamar Yehuda Levi and his construction company Eyal Hari Yehuda Company Ltd. are also targeted.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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Hadjicostis reported from Nicosia, Cyprus, and Magdy from Cairo.

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