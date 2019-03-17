0 St. Patrick's Day 2019: 7 places to get green food, drinks and deals

Hungry for some Irish fare, green food or cheap eats this St. Patrick's Day? You're in luck: Plenty of restaurants and stores are offering specials to celebrate the holiday.

Here are seven offers you won't want to miss:

>> Read more trending news

Please note that some locations may not be participating in the following promotions. Please call ahead to ensure your nearest store is offering the deal.

TRENDING NOW:

Satisfy your sweet tooth with green treats and get a chance to score some free food. Through March 17, the chain is selling Green O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts. Any purchase at a participating store also will enter you in a contest to win a Golden Dozen Pass. The prize? A dozen free Original Glazed Doughnuts every month for one year. Click here to find a participating store.

Celebrate #StPatricksDay with GREEN O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts and you might win FREE doughnuts for a year. That's better than a pot o' gold! https://t.co/GpWQu8c5aY pic.twitter.com/MQVQj2FkhG — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 16, 2019

On March 17, participating locations of the steak and seafood chain are serving up traditional Irish dishes for $5 each. Offerings on the St. Patrick's Day bar menu include corned beef and cabbage, Guinness fish and chips, Guinness mussels and corned beef sliders. Customers also can celebrate with Guinness blends and Irish-themed mixed drinks. Click here to learn more and find a restaurant near you.

Kiss me, I'm Irish! Even if you're not Irish, come celebrate at McCormick & Schmicks on St. Patrick's Day with Irish favorites for just $5, and the best Guinness beer blends, and Irish cocktails! ☘️https://t.co/RmFFTPZCGV pic.twitter.com/OSBXMfS6Hi — McCormick&Schmick's (@McandSchmicks) March 12, 2019

The fast-food coffee and breakfast chain is marking the holiday with a sweet menu item – the Clover Donut. Through March 17, you can get a four-pack of the green, heart-shaped confections for $4.49 at participating locations, according to Dayton.com. Click here to find a store near you.

Get luck on your side starting today. The new Clover Donut is available at Tim Hortons for a limited time! pic.twitter.com/61dimv2dDU — Tim Hortons U.S. (@TimHortonsUS) March 6, 2019

Want to add a festive touch to your favorite brew on St. Patty's Day weekend? You can make any beer green at participating O'Charley's locations through March 17. Click here to find a restaurant near you.

Happy St. Patrick's Day! ☘️ Bring your friends in and drink like the irish by making any beer green at your local O'Charley's all weekend, March 16th - March 17th! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/zhjSgORgKO — O'Charley's (@OCharleys) March 16, 2019

If you're looking for a green drink without the booze, participating McDonald's restaurants are selling mint-vanilla Shamrock Shakes through March 24. Click here to find a location near you.

It’s the mintiest time of the year and we 👏 are 👏 here 👏 for it. Find a Shamrock Shake near you on our App.#ShamrockShakeSZN pic.twitter.com/8PIlA7jh0c — McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 16, 2019

On March 17, participating restaurants are offering Irish mules for $5 each. Click here to find a location near you.

Tomorrow is your lucky day ☘️ Get a $5 Irish Mule at CPK! (See what we did there?)



*Available 3/17 at select locations while supplies last pic.twitter.com/1G7xwjsuTZ — CPK (@calpizzakitchen) March 16, 2019

The discount grocery chain is selling two types of green cheese in honor of St. Patrick's Day (but don't worry, they're supposed to look that way). According to USA Today, customers can buy Pesto Gouda and English Sage Derby cheeses for $3.99 each at participating stores. For the same price, you also can buy a block of Aged Irish Cheddar, Irish Cheddar With Whiskey and Irish Cheddar With Beer. Click here to find a store near you.

Forget following rainbows for a pot of gold, just follow directions to your nearest ALDI for these delicious Irish cheeses before they’re gone! Get all the info from our friends at @foodandwine. https://t.co/TRs7G4siYe — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) February 22, 2019



© 2019 Cox Media Group.