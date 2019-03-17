BIG BEAVER, Pa. - Two people were killed and at least two others were injured in a head-on crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in Beaver County between the New Castle exit and the Ohio border, near Big Beaver under the Roslyn Road overpass.
Turnpike officials tell Channel 11 two people died in the crash. Another victim was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh and a fourth victim was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.
The westbound lanes of the turnpike reopened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to a news release, one of the drivers was traveling east in the westbound lanes for about eight miles before the crash.
The driver of that car, William Paxton, 76, of Pittsburgh was killed. His passenger, Kathleen Peluso, 74, was flown to UPMC Presby in Pittsburgh.
UPDATE: Accident I-76WB @ MM8, bet New Castle(Exit 10) & Gateway (Ohio Connection)(Exit 2) blocking all lanes— PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) March 17, 2019
There was a family from the Cleveland area in the other vehicle.
The driver, Andrew Sworan, 36, was killed. His passenger, Jane Sworan, 40, as well as a 5-year-old and 4-year-old, were all taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.
