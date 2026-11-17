PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Thousands of people poured into the streets of Haiti's capital and beyond Tuesday to praise El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and his troops as they fight gangs in the Caribbean nation.

Some clutched signs begging Bukele to not give up.

“Keep fighting … because otherwise, they’ll end up killing us all,” one sign read.

“Give them the drones and the dogs!” others yelled in reference to the explosive drones that have targeted areas controlled by powerful gangs and the newly unveiled robot dogs making their rounds in Port-au-Prince.

By Tuesday night, Haitian Justice Minister Patrick Pélissier, who is in El Salvador, told reporters there was "no date" for the Salvadoran troops to leave, and that their support was necessary to reinforce Haitian police at least until elections are held next year. He said they would work on establishing a legal framework so Salvadoran forces can stay longer. Meanwhile, Haiti's government announced that the Council of Ministers ratified a cooperation deal between the two countries but did not provide specifics.

Last month, Bukele deployed some 2,500 troops to Haiti after four of their own came under attack on Oct. 18 and remain missing. Fighting between gangs and foreign forces backed by Haitian authorities has only increased since then as Haiti remains mired in violence, with more than 20,000 people killed in the past five years and gangs controlling an estimated 70% of Port-au-Prince.

That's why Maxseau Lomba joined Tuesday's march.

“The gangs drove us out; they burned our houses and killed our children. They even killed pregnant women. We have lost everything,” he said. “We say thank you to our father, Bukele.”

Marie Michelle Dorville, a 55-year-old street vendor who joined Tuesday's march, said gangs killed her partner and left her with three children to raise.

“Bukele is an air of hope,” she said as she called on him and police to kill gangs “once and for all, so everyone can have a normal life.”

Sam Vigersky, a fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote in a report published Tuesday that Haitians cheering on Bukele is understandable: “El Salvador’s deployment of more troops in two weeks than the U.N.-backed mission did in over one year has generated a long-dormant sentiment among many Haitians: hope.”

By Tuesday afternoon, police fired tear gas and broke up the crowd as it headed to a stadium that Haitian and foreign forces recently secured. It had been in the hands of gangs for more than two years, preventing Haiti from playing its World Cup qualifiers at home.

Experts warn Haiti has no long-term plan

While chants of "Bukele!" are spreading across Haiti, experts warn there's no long-term plan to keep the country safe once the Central American troops pull out.

“This enthusiasm … could turn into anger against the government if the troops withdraw,” said Diego Da Rin, an analyst with International Crisis Group.

The group published a report Tuesday based on more than 100 interviews with officials in Haiti and abroad that reveal government failures and missteps as it urged Haitian officials to develop a plan to prevent their country from imploding once international forces leave.

“The new foreign mission promises temporary relief from the bane of gangs, but its goal is to weaken, not dismantle them,” the report said. “Haiti should start preparing now for the day when its own forces are once again summoned to take sole charge of the nation’s security.”

Forces currently fighting gangs include Haiti's police and soldiers; a U.N.-backed gang suppression force; self-appointed vigilantes; and Vectus Global, a private security firm founded by former U.S. Navy SEAL and Blackwater founder Erik Prince. Fighting gangs largely on their own are some 2,500 Salvadoran troops deployed when four of their own went missing after they were attacked deep in gang-controlled territory.

International Crisis Group warned that authorities lack a strategy to identify threats, coordinate efforts and reduce violence long-term.

Echoing that sentiment was a recent cartoon in Le Nouvelliste newspaper that depicted Haitians cheering on Bukele as they stood near a table with a piece of paper on which someone had written “PLAN ANTI GANG” with crayons of various colors.

Haiti's police force faces mounting troubles

Tuesday’s report noted that plans to establish a National Security Council tasked with creating a long-term strategy to make Haiti safer two years ago never materialized.

Citing interviews with former senior government officials, the report stated that some people were concerned the council would oversee intelligence gathering, which has previously been used by Haitian leaders to target political opponents. Sources also told International Crisis Group that top officials did not want to see intelligence funds redirected because they feared losing that money.

International Crisis Group also said a foreign adviser said that a lack of national strategy means that various police units “often follow different operational guidelines depending on their foreign donors.”

As of last year, Haiti’s National Police had no more than 8,000 active officers for a country of nearly 12 million people, the report said, citing “sources with firsthand knowledge.” Many of those officers occupy command and administrative positions and are not on the street, “while others are not trained for combat.”

The report said the government shortened training from seven months to less than four to quickly increase the number of police officers.

It also warned that police promotions rarely follow criteria like seniority or merit, with some rank-and-file officers opting to work with gangs or turning to private security or arms trafficking for additional income. Lower-ranking officers in Haiti are paid about $300 a month before mandatory deductions.

International Crisis Group called for improving salaries, benefits and facilities for police officers, as well as offering them specialized training and a “clear promotion system based on performance rather than politics.”

Explosive drones considered a necessary evil

The number of victims is expected to grow as foreign forces increasingly rely on helicopters and explosive drones — two things that Haitian security forces lack — to target gangs.

At least 87 civilians, including 21 children, were killed by drones from July 2025 to September 2026, according to the U.N.

"Against this backdrop, the humanitarian indicators are moving in the wrong direction: 5.8 million Haitians facing acute hunger and 1.5 million displaced, both records," Vigersky of the Council on Foreign Relations wrote.

In the first quarter of 2026, the number of civilians killed or injured by security forces as a fraction of all casualties rose 24%, according to the International Crisis Group, and that number is expected to increase.

International Crisis Group said the use of such weapons “has brought diminishing returns … producing no meaningful changes in territorial control” or a change in the balance of power on the ground.

“That said, an immediate outright ban on the use of drones is unrealistic,” the report stated.

Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa had said Monday that the bilateral agreement with Haiti would not be made public.

“There is a hidden agenda to criticize our operation,” he said when asked whether the deal guarantees respect for human rights and the rule of law.

El Salvador's government didn't immediately respond to a message seeking reaction to Pélissier's comments or the announcement of a cooperation deal.

Ulloa and Salvadoran Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro said Monday that the Salvadoran soldiers would return home as soon as the four missing aviation technicians are found.

“We must begin preparing Haiti for a genuine rule of law, so that its institutions function and its legal frameworks work effectively in the future,” Villatoro said.

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Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Associated Press reporter Yolanda Magaña in San Salvador, El Salvador contributed to this report.

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