You can now order Alexa to forget what it heard

    Starting Wednesday, you can order voice-controlled assistant Alexa to "delete everything I said today." 

    Another command that should be available in the next few weeks is "Alexa, delete what I just said." 

    Until now, you've either had to go into the app to delete Alexa recordings one by one, or you've had to go through Amazon's website in order to delete every recording at once. 

    The new commands are part of a broader push toward privacy as consumers, consumer-privacy advocates and legislators are becoming increasingly wary of Alexa-enabled gadgets.
     

     

