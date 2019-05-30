  • 2 women injured in New Castle shooting

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Two women were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lawrence County.

    Investigators said shots were fired on Lutton Street in New Castle just after 12:30 a.m. 

    Officers later found two women with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store.  

    Police tell Channel 11 the women were in a car when they were shot.

    Their conditions have not yet been released.

    No one was been arrested.

    We're working to find out more about the victims and what led up to the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News. 

