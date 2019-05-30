NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Two women were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Lawrence County.
Investigators said shots were fired on Lutton Street in New Castle just after 12:30 a.m.
Officers later found two women with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a nearby grocery store.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Lawrence County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how
Police tell Channel 11 the women were in a car when they were shot.
Their conditions have not yet been released.
No one was been arrested.
We're working to find out more about the victims and what led up to the shooting for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Route 28 northbound lanes reopen, southbound lanes remain closed
- Body of missing 5-year-old Utah girl found; uncle gives police location, reports say
- 2 people reportedly rescued from car in flood waters on Route 28
- VIDEO: Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Attack By 3 Pit Bull Dogs
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}