0 Pittsburgh Traffic: Route 28 reopens, other roads remain closed after flooding

PITTSBURGH - Intense storms moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday night and into Wednesday evening causing downed trees and flooding the led to road closures across the area.

UPDATE 4 a.m. Thursday:

All lanes of Route 28 has fully reopened after being closed Wednesday because of flooding.

CLEARED: Flooding on PA 28 southbound between Exit 3 B - Millvale and Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 30, 2019

UPDATE 10:51 p.m.

I-79 in Franklin Park has reopened in both directions after power lines fell onto the road earlier today, according to PennDOT.

The northbound off-ramp to Route 910 will remain closed as crews continue to work.

Posted Detour:

Continue on northbound on I-79, past the closed ramp

Take the Warrendale (Exit 75) off-ramp

Turn left onto Warrendale Bayne Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79

Follow southbound I-79 to the Wexford (Exit 73) off-ramp

End detour



UPDATE 8:43 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Route 28 has reopened.

The southbound lanes remain closed.

CLEARED: Flooding on PA 28 northbound between Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District and Exit 3 - Evergreen Rd. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 30, 2019

UPDATE 8:16 p.m.

Route 28 remains closed in both directions

Traffic is being detoured.

28 is still closed in both directions. This is the traffic trying to go northbound. They all are getting off at the 31st bridge and are being turned back towards the city. #wpxistorm #WPXI pic.twitter.com/9BSrQgIsO7 — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) May 30, 2019

UPDATE 7:47 p.m.

McKnight Road northbound between I-279 and Nelson Run Road restricted to one lane due to flooding.

Ross: McKnight Rd NB between I-279 and Nelson Run Rd restricted to one lane due to flooding of the roadway. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

Route 28 is closed between the Millvale exit and the 31st Street Bridge due to flooding, according to PennDOT.

Flooding on PA 28 southbound between Exit 3 B - Millvale and Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 29, 2019

Allegheny County

A portion of Becks Run Road in the South Hills was closed Wednesday evening due to flooding.

HAPPENING NOW—->A portion of Becks Run Road is closed due to flooding. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/CxlcK8xFeT — Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) May 29, 2019

A tree came down on busy Route 8 early Wednesday in Hampton Township, blocking part of the roadway.

Route 8 and McCully in Hampton Township. © 2019 Cox Media Group.

The tree has been removed and the road has reopened to traffic.

PennDot sent an alert letting drivers know the following roads are closed.

Lardintown Road from Route 908 to Butler County in Fawn Township.

Bull Creek Road from Ridge Road to Howes Run Road in Fawn Township.

Howes Run Road from Donnellville Road to Route 908 in Fawn Township.

Beaver County

PennDOT officials sent an alert letting drivers know about road closures in North Sewickley Township, Big Beaver Borough and other neighborhoods:

Route 588 from Eastvale to Route 65 in North Sewickley Township.

Route 551 in Big Beaver Borough.

Brush Creek Road from Route 68 to Route 588 in Marion and New Sewickley townships.

Shenango Road from Charles Street to Park Road in Chippewa Township.

Soap Run Road in Franklin Township.

Lovi Road in New Sewickley Township.

Butler County

In Zelienople, where a state of emergency has been declared, rising waters caused Gutenkunst Road to collapse.

Dori Roscco

