Steals and Deals

Local Steals & Deals: The Ultimate Night In with Pro-Sound & 5-Star Pizza

By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steals & Deals
Local Steals & Deals (Local Steals & Deals)
By Local Steals and Deals
Local Steas & Deals Presents

27 May, 2026

The Ultimate Night In: Pro-Sound & 5-Star Pizza

Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!


To access these great savings:

  1. Use the links provided below.
  2. All the offers below are only available while supplies last.

Crank the Volume & Fire Up the Flavor


The best memories are made with great music and even better food. This week, we are highlighting a pair of powerhouse brands designed to turn any evening into a celebration. Dolphin Audio brings the concert-quality sound and vibrant atmosphere with their portable, high-fidelity speakers, while Piezano by Granitestone delivers authentic, brick-oven style pizza right from your countertop. Whether you’re hosting a backyard bash or a cozy family dinner, these deals provide the professional performance you need to be the ultimate host.


Dolphin Audio

Deal: $29.99

Retail: $59.99

(While supplies last)

50% Off

When it’s time to turn up the volume, the Dolphin Audio DR-15 is in a league of its own. This rechargeable party speaker doesn't just deliver crisp, booming audio; it sets the mood with integrated fire-light effects that dance to the beat. With Bluetooth connectivity and a rugged, portable design, it’s the perfect companion for tailgates, beach days, or even just brightening up your patio. We’ve secured an exclusive deal that lets you bring home this professional-grade sound system for a price that will have you cheering!

Shop now

Piezano by Granitestone

Deal: $139.99

Retail: $199.99

(While supplies last)

30% Off

Forget delivery—the secret to a 5-star pizza is all about the heat. Piezano by Granitestone is a countertop revolution, reaching temperatures up to 800°F to give you that coveted crispy crust and bubbly cheese in under 6 minutes. Featuring a natural pizza stone and dual heating elements, it provides the consistent, intense heat of a traditional brick oven without the massive footprint. Our current bundle even includes a carrying case, making it easier than ever to take your pizza party on the road. Grab yours today at a price that’s as delicious as the results.

Shop now
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