Officials look to crack down on people violating e-bike ordinance at Butler County park

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Adams Township already doesn’t allow e-bikes and e-scooters on the walking trail at the community park. The ordinance, however, hasn’t stopped people, especially kids, from riding there.

“We’re probably getting, I’d say, one or two complaints a day,” said Mike Tylka, Adams Township Manager.

One of the biggest concerns they have is safety.

“We don’t want anybody to get hurt,” Tylka said. “We want everybody to be safe.”

Some who live in the area feel the trail is a safe place for kids to ride.

“There’s no motor vehicles on here; it seems safe, and right now there’s nobody here at all,” said Lorraine DiNatale, who lives in Adams Township. “This would be the perfect time for them to ride here.”

The township said they are allowed to ride in the park, just not on the trail.

“They’re allowed to ride in the park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Brian Perry. “They’re not allowed to ride on the walking trail.”

As Perry was speaking to Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek, a group of kids on e-scooters was caught on camera riding on the trail behind them.

The township said it will crack down.

They will be monitoring their park cameras and even issuing warnings for first-time offenders.

One of the breaking points was vandalism to the War Memorial just days before the Memorial Day ceremony.

The township says kids were doing burnouts on the memorial and left big skid marks that crews had to come back out to clean on short notice.

“It could escalate if there’s repeat offenders who do not want to take that warning into account,” Tylka said. “And obviously anything more egregious, such as damage to the War Memorial, we would be pushed to do that for the benefit and respect of those that use our park, and that honor the memory of all of those at this War Memorial takes into account.”

“Yeah, that’s a shame,” added DiNatale. “Sorry to hear that. But maybe they didn’t know they couldn’t ride over there? Maybe a barrier might help just to section that off?”

Township officials want parents to talk with their kids about riding their e-bikes and scooters responsibly.

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