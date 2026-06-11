Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor charged with drug possession in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Former NFL player and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor is facing drug-related charges out of Monroeville.

According to the criminal complaint, officers pulled over a black Mercedes with tinted windows after it was speeding on Mosside Boulevard on May 24. Police noticed someone in the back seat, and asked the driver to roll down the windows

Police said Pryor was lying in the back seat of the car in an “odd” manner and was breathing heavily. A rifle was seen on the floor, and officers asked Pryor to get out.

While Pryor was pulling out his wallet to give police his concealed carry permit, police noticed a baggie of a powdery substance, suspected to be MDMA.

He has been charged with possession.

This is not Pryor’s first run-in with law enforcement.

In 2019, Pryor was stabbed and arrested following a domestic incident at the Heinz Loft apartments on the North Side. Both he and his girlfriend at the time pleaded guilty in the incident. Pryor was charged with harassment and got 90 days of unsupervised probation.

Two years later, Pryor was charged with simple assault, harassment and charges of damaging property. According to court paperwork, Pryor allegedly assaulted a woman after a night of drinking, which is the same woman who was charged in the Heinz Loft stabbing. According to court documents, both the simple assault and harassment charges were dropped, and Pryor pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.

In November of 2025, three women sued Pryor, saying he was negligent when he ran a red light in his Cybertruck on the South Side in May. The SUV that the Cybertruck hit ended up flipping, and all three women inside were taken to a hospital with injuries. One lawsuit accused Pryor of not having insurance at the time of the crash.

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