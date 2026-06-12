Storms leave Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood damaged, topple part of condemned building

PITTSBURGH — Thursday’s blast of wicked weather left a mess in Manchester.

The storm toppled part of a condemned house on Sheffield Street. Some of it landed on the home next door.

Now, both buildings are condemned.

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“Storm came down hard. I heard a crack. Kind of sounded like a tree coming down,” Tyler Sheinberg said. He was upstairs working at the time.

When he looked out the window, he saw that the wall of the house next door was gone. Some of it hit the outside wall of his kitchen.

“The wall’s caved in. Stove’s across the kitchen,” he said.

He says the building next door has been a problem the whole time he’s lived there. His landlord says it’s been much longer.

“I’m devastated but not surprised. This has been an ongoing battle for seven, eight years,” Jamie Dietz said. He owns the home where Sheinberg lives.

“It’s been a liability just waiting for somebody to get killed. Didn’t think it was going to fall toward our house,” Dietz said.

Channel 11 has learned that 1406 was condemned all the way back in 2017. It’s been flagged for demolition, but that’s never happened.

“I’ve even seen demo permits there and, for whatever reason, somebody has protested it,” Dietz said.

Channel 11 spoke with a City of Pittsburgh inspector on site. He says Sheinberg’s home will be condemned until the house next door is no longer a threat.

In the meantime, he’ll have to relocate. He’s working with Dietz on a solution.

Their house is going to need significant work.

“Gotta get with insurance, assess the damage, figure out what it’s going to cost to repair this thing and figure out who is responsible,” Dietz said.

The inspector told Channel 11 that crews will be out in the morning to take a look.

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