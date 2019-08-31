  • Stephen A. Smith: AB not in top 5 receivers without Ben

    By: Taylor Haase

    PITTSBURGH - Stephen A. Smith ranked the top five wide receivers in the NFL in a First Take segment, and Antonio Brown was noticeably absent from the list.

    Here's Smith's top five:

    1. Julio Jones
    2. DeAndre Hopkins
    3. Odell Beckham, Jr.
    4. Michael Thomas
    5. Tyreek Hill

    Smith defended his decision to leave Brown off of his list, saying, "this is not about who the best wide receiver is at this moment, it's about who they're going to be this upcoming season."

    "I'm not questioning anything about Antonio Brown," he said. "I'm questioning Derek Carr and whether or not Derek Carr will be able to beat Ben Roethlisberger."

    Co-host Max Kellerman questioned the decision.

