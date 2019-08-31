Here's Smith's top five:
- Julio Jones
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Odell Beckham, Jr.
- Michael Thomas
- Tyreek Hill
Smith defended his decision to leave Brown off of his list, saying, "this is not about who the best wide receiver is at this moment, it's about who they're going to be this upcoming season."
"I'm not questioning anything about Antonio Brown," he said. "I'm questioning Derek Carr and whether or not Derek Carr will be able to beat Ben Roethlisberger."
Co-host Max Kellerman questioned the decision.
