ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos wrapped up practice Thursday with "For the Love of Money" by the O'Jays blaring over the loud speakers in celebration of cornerback Riley Moss signing a four-year, $67 million contract extension.

“I knew Sean (Payton) was going to put a little bit of personality into it, so yeah, it was funny,” Moss said after thanking his parents, teammates, Broncos ownership, front office and his head coach.

“I'm just very thankful to be in Denver,” Moss said, adding he appreciates the Broncos brain trust “for believing in me. What they're building is really special and I want to be a part of it as long as I can.”

He's now signed through 2030.

A third-round pick out of Iowa in 2023, Moss is in his fourth NFL season and was set to become a free agent next spring. He likely would have made more money had he hit the open market.

“The biggest thing for me is fit,” Moss said.

That, and not letting up.

“The biggest thing is not being satisfied,” said Moss, noting that he had just spoken with wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the weight room about just that. “It's really cool to get this money, but there's also work to be done and how do you manage feeling happy for yourself but also knowing you've got to go out and play well against the Raiders on Sunday?”

The Broncos (7-2), winners of five in a row, host Las Vegas (4-6) this weekend.

So, Moss invoked the “24-hour rule.”

“Like after a win," Moss said, "I'm going to enjoy it but there's still a lot of work to do.”

Moss's deal keeps the Broncos' starting cornerback duo intact at least through 2029, when star Pat Surtain II 's current contract expires.

Moss gets plenty of attention playing opposite Surtain and last year he tied for the league lead in pass breakups with 19, sharing the top spot with Carolina’s Mike Jackson. He has seven this season to go with his third career interception, which came in Week 2 against Jacksonville.

Moss figures playing alongside Surtain accelerated his NFL learning curve.

“I think I grew a lot faster and grew up a lot faster being opposite of him,” Moss said.

Early on, it was a rocky road with offensive coordinators and quarterbacks largely avoiding Surtain, oftentimes for an entire game.

“I wanted to prove that it could be done,” Moss said. “That was a struggle here for a little bit playing opposite of him just because you get so many targets. And I wanted to be that guy and prove that I could do it.”

Last season, Moss drew a dozen defensive pass interference calls, 10 of which were accepted. But he only had one infraction over the final six weeks of the regular season and two playoff games following Denver’s bye week.

He has just two DPI calls this season, and he's cut down on the yellow flags without curbing his physical play.

In training camp Moss told The Associated Press that his goals in 2026 were to shed his reputation for being too handsy and to get his hands on more passes — all without dialing down his physicality.

“As an athlete and what I want my brain to be is gritty,” he said in August. “I’m not going to back down, so it’s playing smarter."

He said he wanted to contribute to the Broncos increasing their takeaway total. They had 14 combined interceptions and fumble recoveries all of last season and already have a dozen takeaways halfway through this season.

“That's a big thing to me because that's part of my brand,” said Moss, who had 11 interceptions over his four seasons at Iowa. "I need to do a better job of taking the ball away and finishing with the ball in my hands.”

Next up for a big payday is nickelback Ja'Quan McMillian, who's also in his fourth season in Denver and has 10 career sacks, just 1 1/2 shy of the Mike Hilton's record for an undrafted cornerback.

“It's going to be really cool to see what happens with him and we'll leave that up to (general manager) George (Paton) and Sean to figure out," Moss said. "But he's a heck of a player for us and he's fun to play next to.”

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