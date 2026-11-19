PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins from their practice squad, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hodgins had been on the Steelers practice squad since Sept. 22. He was not elevated for any games. The stint was Hodgins’ second with the Steelers. Hodgins was released in order for Max Hurleman to return from the practice squad injured reserve.

The New York Giants signed Hodgins off the Steelers’ practice squad last November. He re-signed with the Giants in March, but was part of the club’s final roster cuts this August.

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