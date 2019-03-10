  • Complaint: Dog owned by Cowboys QB Dak Prescott bit off part of woman's finger

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FRISCO, Texas - A pit bull owned by Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott bit off part of a woman’s right ring finger, WFAA reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to court documents, the Feb. 25 incident happened in the Frisco neighborhood where Prescott lives, the television station reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The Frisco municipal court will hold a hearing March 20 to determine if the pit bull should be considered a “dangerous dog," WFAA reported.

    The woman found Prescott's dogs loose in her front yard, biting and tearing her wooden fence, according to a complaint filed by a Frisco Animal Services supervisor.

    The dogs made an opening in the woman’s fence and bit one of her dogs, WFAA reported. When she intervened, one of the loose dogs bit her right hand, injuring her ring finger, the television station reported.

    The woman was hospitalized for four days, WFAA reported. The dog has remained in quarantine at the Collin County Animal Shelter since the incident.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories