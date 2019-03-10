QUINCY, Mass. - A woman's body has been found inside a truck buried under snow near a grocery store in Quincy, Massachusetts, police say.
A Quincy Police officer working on an unrelated matter saw a woman's body in a pickup truck parked right in front of the Star Market grocery store.
Alert @quincymapolice officers working on an unrelated matter spotted a woman’s body in this snow covered pick up truck at Star Market on Granite St. The woman’s body may have been there since last storm. Police do not believe at this time that foul play is expected. pic.twitter.com/tMpP3r1KVb— Robert Goulston (@rgoulston) March 8, 2019
"It's right there in a handicap spot," Quincy resident Michael Berfield said. "You would think someone would walk by it and notice it."
Quincy Police say the woman was reported missing on March 5, the day after Monday's storm, and the truck is registered to a man with an address in Quincy's Hough's Neck.
The family of the woman cleared off the truck Friday evening and took it from the Star Market parking lot. They said the woman had been missing since March 2 and said the truck belongs to the woman's husband.
The truck was covered in snow and police believe the woman's body could have been there since the snowstorm this week.
Police said the woman was 56 years old and appears to have died of an overdose. Foul play is not suspected.
Investigators are still working to learn what happened.
Star Market officials tell us they are cooperating with authorities:
"We are cooperating with the local and state authorities on this situation. If you have any questions, we ask that you reach out to the local or state police departments for further information."
