SANTA MONICA, Calif. - The Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019 saw athletes such as Sidney Crosby and Antonio Brown walk away with a coveted orange mohawk blimp.
The show, where kids celebrate their favorite athletes, also included winners like Steph Curry, Alex Morgan, Odell Beckham Jr., Simone Biles, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods and Nikki Bella, among others.
The event was hosted by Super Bowl champion and two-time Emmy Award winner Michael Strahan. The show was taped live July 11 and will air on a Saturday night in August.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers player Antonio Brown was presented with the Hands of Gold award. Current Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby won the Favorite Hockey Player award.
Here is the complete list of winners at the Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports 2019:
- Favorite Male Athlete: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
- Favorite Female Athlete: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
- King of Swag: Odell Beckham Jr. (NFL, Cleveland Browns)
- Queen of Swag: Nikki Bella (WWE)
- Best Cannon: Tom Brady (NFL, New England Patriots)
- Biggest Powerhouse: LeBron James (NBA, Los Angeles Lakers)
- Clutch Player of the Year: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
- Favorite Action Sports Star: Chloe Kim (Snowboarder)
- Favorite Breakout Player: Saquon Barkley (NFL, New York Giants)
- Hands of Gold: Antonio Brown (NFL, Oakland Raiders)
- Need for Speed: Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Ski Racer)
- Sickest Moves: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
- Nothing But Net: Stephen Curry (NBA, Golden State Warriors)
- Favorite Soccer Star: Alex Morgan (NWSL, Orlando Pride)
- Favorite Golfer: Tiger Woods
- Favorite Tennis Player: Serena Williams
- Favorite Baseball Player: Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)
- Favorite Basketball Player: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
- Favorite Football Player: Tom Brady (New England Patriots)
- Favorite Hockey Player: Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)
- Favorite Esports Star: SSSniperWolf
- Favorite Gymnast: Simone Biles
- Most Valuable Most Valuable Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2019 NBA MVP
