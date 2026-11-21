MUNICH — England soccer captain Harry Kane will miss the "next few months" after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw against Cologne on Friday.

Kane was taken down in the area by Cologne defender Joel Schmied, who reached Michael Olise's low cross first but knocked into the Ballon d'Or winner's left leg in his follow through at the back post.

Kane writhed in pain. Although he gingerly got back to his feet and initially continued playing, he soon hobbled off the field with two physiotherapists after treatment.

A club statement on X said: “Harry Kane suffered a tear of the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle in Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga home match against Köln on Friday evening. This was confirmed by an examination by Bayern Munich’s medical department. The 33-year-old will therefore be out for the next few months.”

Kane is the undisputed star of Bayern. Since joining from Spurs in 2023, he has scored 156 goals in 161 competitive fixtures and won two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

He became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or in 25 years last month and two weeks ago signed a new contact with Bayern that will keep him in Bavaria until June 2029.

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