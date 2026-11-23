CHARLEROI, Pa. — We’re learning more about a crash in Charleroi, where a car went airborne and smashed into a home’s second floor.

>>> PHOTOS: Charleroi home damaged after vehicle launches into it <<<

It toppled a cement wall and opened a gaping hole in the house. Incredibly, no one was hurt.

Coming up on 11 at 11, reporter Frederick Price shares what officials say happened moments before impact.

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