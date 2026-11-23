BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Authorities closed a road in Bethel Park on Sunday evening.

In a social media post just before 7 p.m., the Bethel Park Police Department said McMurray Road was closed between Limestone Drive and Hollydale Drive.

South Hills Area Council of Governments’ Crash Investigation Team was reportedly doing an “on-scene investigation.”

The nature of the incident wasn’t unclear, though a Channel 11 photographer saw a pickup truck and sedan with front-end damage being towed from the scene.

McMurray Road had reopened by 8:20 p.m.

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