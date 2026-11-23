MIDLAND, Pa. — A Midland townhouse caught fire Sunday.

A Beaver County 911 supervisor says fire crews were called to Midcrest Homes at 7:41 p.m.

The fire had reportedly engulfed a unit.

Crews battled the blaze, with conditions improving around 8:30 p.m.

Photos shared with Channel 11 showed flames pouring out of a second-story window.

No one was injured, the supervisor says.

As of 8:50 p.m., crews were still on scene extinguishing hot spots.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group