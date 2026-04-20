F1 set for changes to promote 'flat out' qualifying and safer overtaking for Miami GP

LONDON — Formula 1 is set to change how the new cars use their electrical power in an attempt to make qualifying feel more “flat out” and overtaking less likely to result in high-speed crashes, all in time for next week's Miami Grand Prix.

Governing body the FIA said the changes were agreed in a meeting with the F1 teams, engine manufacturers and Formula One Management, after consulting drivers. They're subject to approval from the FIA's World Motor Sport Council, which is typically a formality when changes have broad support.

F1's greater emphasis on electrical hybrid power has prompted a backlash from some drivers that qualifying is too focused on strategic recharging of the battery and not enough of a test of driving skill.

One package of changes allows faster recharging at high speed and reduces the maximum amount that can be recharged per lap. A key aim is “reducing excessive harvesting (of energy) and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving,” the FIA said on Monday.

That largely matches recommendations last week by Mercedes' George Russell, who's started 2026 as a title contender.

After a dramatic crash at the Japanese Grand Prix where Oliver Bearman went off track to avoid Franco Colapinto's much slower car, the FIA said there's now a cap on the extra power from the overtake "boost" mode, and other limits to electrical power in certain areas.

“These measures are designed to reduce excessive closing speeds while maintaining overtaking opportunities and overall performance characteristics,” the FIA said.

Those measures, and safety changes for wet-weather driving, will be ready for the Miami GP on May 3. Other changes to reduce the risk of a crash on the starting grid will be trialed in Miami, including a boost for slow-starting cars and a visual warning.

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