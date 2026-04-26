Former CEOs sentenced for defrauding non-profit medical organization

PITTSBURGH — Two former leaders of a Western Pennsylvania-based medical organization were recently sentenced in federal court for defrauding the nonprofit.

Drew Pierce, 58, and Jack Laeng, 72, were former CEOs of Primary Health Network, which is based in Sharon.

Both men were accused of defrauding PHN of millions of dollars over the course of nearly a decade. Last year, they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>5 men, including 3 PA residents, accused of defrauding $2 million from nonprofit

On April 16, a judge sentenced Laeng to 24 months in prison. Pierce was sentenced to 40 months on April 23.

Another co-defendant in some of the schemes, Mark Marriot, will be sentenced in May.

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