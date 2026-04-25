Steelers select hometown athlete with their final pick of the 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers added a hometown athlete to their roster with their final pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the 230th pick, the Steelers selected Navy running back Eli Heidenreich, who is also a Mt. Lebanon native.

Heidenreich was obviously emotional as he walked down the tunnel to the Draft stage after his name was called.

What a moment for @EHeidenreich44 🥹



📺: 2026 NFL Draft April 23-25 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/asEdKqzjmz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2026

Heidenreich then made his way to a stage in the middle of the crowd, where he waved a terrible towel as the crowd chanted, “Here we go, Steelers.”

In his three-year career at Navy, Heidenreich had seven rushing and 16 receiving touchdowns. He carried 169 times for 1,157 yards and received 109 times for 1,994 yards.

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