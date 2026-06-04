FIFA prohibits fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiums

CORAL GABLES, Fla — FIFA has made a late change of policy to bar World Cup fans from bringing refillable water bottles into the tournament's 16 stadiums across North America including some with limited or no shade from the sun.

The "Stadium Code of Conduct" update was criticized Thursday by an English fan group, which argued FIFA had given assurances on carrying empty plastic bottles to fill with freely available water at a tournament where heat and extreme weather are expected to be a factor.

"Naturally, the immediate thought from supporters is this is just the latest money grab," the Free Lions fan group said in a statement.

Water, sodas and juices sold at World Cup stadiums are supplied exclusively by long-time FIFA sponsor Coca-Cola when the tournament starts next Thursday.

Andrew Giuliani, who is the executive director of the White House Task Force for this year's World Cup, said conversations are ongoing with FIFA about the decision.

“Certainly understanding that fans with bottles — if anything is frozen there, they can throw that, utilize it as a weapon,” Giuliani said to a group of reporters, including The Associated Press, Thursday at a World Cup kickoff event in Miami. “That’s something, frankly, that we are still in discussions with FIFA about. They made their announcement yesterday, so I don’t want to comment on it just yet.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was also at the event in Miami beach Thursday evening but did not take questions from reporters.

Giuliani added there is a balance between preparing for hot temperatures and monitoring security risks.

“Understanding these games are going to be very hot. We want to make sure that fans have access to water, so that way they can be hydrated,” he said. “We also want to make sure that everybody is safe and that people can't bring a weapon in there. So those conversations are still ongoing.”

FIFA’s stadium rules had stated that fans could bring in a transparent, reusable bottle up to one liter, or 33.8 oz. capacity.

The latest document dated Tuesday now states “for the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the stadium.”

“In all of our discussions,” the England fans’ group said, “free water availability in stadiums was a key one and we were assured by FIFA that this would be the case.”

In a statement Thursday, the world soccer body said the decision to prohibit bottles — which could be thrown — was "to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees.”

“FIFA is committed to protecting the health and safety of all players, referees, fans, volunteers, and staff,” it said.

FIFA said some of the 16 stadiums had already prohibited fans from bringing water bottles, so the policy would apply across them all.

With temperatures at 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) and above expected in many of the U.S., Mexican and Canadian cities hosting the 104 games, FIFA said “heat mitigation” for fans approaching stadiums would include “misting stations, fans, hydration stations, cooling tents, and more.”

“Inside the stadium footprint, pricing for water bottles for the FIFA World Cup 2026 will remain consistent with other events held at each stadium,” the soccer body said.

FIFA has reacted to expected heat in some outdoor stadiums by enforcing three-minute drinks breaks midway through each half at all games. Critics have said turning all games into four quarters was to create more breaks for broadcasters to sell advertising.

“For all of the effort they are going to with ‘drinks breaks’ for the players, this is such a strange, late change,” the Free Lions fan group said of the water bottle ban.

___

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami Beach, Florida, contributed to this report.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.