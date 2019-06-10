Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El is on the 2019 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Randle El played college football for Indiana University. He was a quarterback from 1998-2001.
This marks the eighth consecutive year Randle El has been up for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Randle El was the first player in NCAA history to score 40 touchdowns (45) and throw for 40 TDs (42), record over 2,500 total yards in four seasons, and both pass for over 6,000 yards and rush for over 3,000 yards.
After college, Randle El played in the NFL for nine years. He played for the Steelers -- earning a Super Bowl ring with the team in 2005 -- and the Washington Redskins.
More than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers will vote on the 2020 class, which will be announced in January.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}