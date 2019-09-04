PITTSBURGH - We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week. We'll pick five players and you get to choose the winner.
This week's winner is Ameer Dudley from Central Valley.
Dudley threw three touchdown passes and ran for another touchdown in his team's 55-0 win over Quaker Valley.
The nominees for Week 1 Player of the Week were:
1) Zamir Robinson, Washington
2) Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
3) Dawson Snyder, Moon
4) Amahd Pack, Sto-Rox
5) Gabe Dunlap, Penn-Trafford
Watch Channel 11 News 11 at 11 Friday night to see the Skylights highlights from Week 2 and find our who the next nominees for Player of the Week are!
This contest is sponsored the by The International Union of Operating Engineers.
