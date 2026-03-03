Man, 19, accused of going double the speed limit before causing deadly crash in Hampton Township

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing a homicide by vehicle charge after police say he caused a crash that resulted in a woman’s death while traveling at double the speed limit in Hampton Township last year.

Charges were filed against Caleb Allen Stevens, 19, of Shaler on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Route 8 and Harts Run Road for reports of a two-vehicle crash on June 28 at 3:48 p.m.

Police said the crash involved a 2013 Kia Rio and a 2018 Subaru Impreza.

Stevens was reported to be the driver of the Kia. The driver of the Subaru was Jean Carroll, 72, of Gibsonia.

Firefighters removed Carroll from her vehicle and taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital, where she later died.

Officers said they spoke with Stevens at the scene of the crash. He reportedly told officers that he “was moving too fast,” “wasn’t watching his speed,” and “should have slowed down.”

Police said they spoke with multiple witnesses who reported that Stevens had passed them in the southbound passing lane of Route 8 at around 80 m.p.h.

Court documents said that reconstruction units found that Stevens’s Kia was traveling in the southbound passing lane of Route 8. Carroll’s Subaru was traveling in the northbound passing lane and attempted to turn left onto Route 8.

“As Stevens approached the intersection, Carroll had already begun her turn and, due to extremely excessive speed of Stevens, neither were able to avoid the resulting collision,” an officer wrote.

Investigators said the posted speed limit in that area is 40 m.p.h. They believe Stevens was traveling between 78 m.p.h. - 84 m.p.h. at the time fo the crash. Police said there was no indication that Stevens tried to brake to prevent the crash; instead, they say he accelerated in an attempt to swerve around the front of the Subaru.

Officers estimate that Carroll would have had enough time to complete her turn if Stevne had been traveling at any speed less than 75 m.p.h.

Investigators said Stevens showed no signs of impairment. Neither vehicle had preexisting mechanical conditions, nor were there any hazardous road conditions reported.

Stevens also faces involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and multiple traffic violations.

