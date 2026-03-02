‘I’m just devastated’: Friend remembers young mother killed in fiery Liberty Bridge crash

PITTSBURGH — The friends of a young mother are remembering her after she was killed in a fiery crash.

Christine Ford still can’t believe her friend Laila Jones died in a three-car crash on the Liberty Bridge, after becoming trapped in a car that became engulfed in flames. There’s now a memorial at the location.

“I can’t even bring myself to go up on that bridge. I can’t even go that way,” Christine Ford told Channel 11.

Laila leaves behind a 5-year-old son.

“I know that her son is going to have a lot ahead of him. I’m just devastated thinking about what that’s going to look like,” Ford said.

Ford’s other friend, Maddie, was also in the car. She is currently in the hospital along with another man who was in the same vehicle.

The three were on the way to meet Ford. She instead got a call to head to Mercy Hospital.

“My heart just sank. And we didn’t know the condition of anyone in the vehicle. So I didn’t know who was taken to the hospital, and we were unsure if anyone was going to make it. It was that serious,” Ford said.

Right now, there are few details about what led up to the crash.

Ford is thankful that one of her friends survived.

“I went to see her yesterday, and it’s scary. She’s lucky to be alive. She has no idea of the emotional and physical rollercoaster that she is going to have,” Ford said.

Ford is grappling with how to tell Maddie that Laila didn’t make it.

“I think life is going to look a lot different. I don’t know how positive it’s going to feel. I think it’s going to be a lot of lows, but I hope that with all the support of everyone around Maddie, she will be able to fight through this.”

