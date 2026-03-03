Antisemitic messages broadcast over Pittsburgh-area emergency communication channels

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police and Allegheny County Emergency Services are trying to find the source of antisemitic messages broadcast over emergency communication channels on Monday.

A public safety spokesperson confirmed Nazi music and antisemitic messages started broadcasting at around 2 p.m.

A county spokesperson told us “Allegheny County Emergency Services” is “working to resolve the issue.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group