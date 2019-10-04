  • Skylights Week 5 Player of the Week: Nathan Yagle, McGuffey

    PITTSBURGH - We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week.

    Congratulations to this week's winner: Nathan Yagle from McGuffey

    The other nominees for Week 5 Player of the Week were:

    1. Tui Faumuina-Brown – Gateway
    2. Edward Tillman – Central Catholic
    3. Jackson Hall – New Brighton 
    4. Kam Kruze – West Allegheny 

    Previous Winners:

