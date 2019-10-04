PITTSBURGH - We know there are a lot of amazing high school football players across western Pennsylvania that put on a show on the field each weekend. Our Player of the Week will highlight some of the best performances each week.
Congratulations to this week's winner: Nathan Yagle from McGuffey
The other nominees for Week 5 Player of the Week were:
- Tui Faumuina-Brown – Gateway
- Edward Tillman – Central Catholic
- Jackson Hall – New Brighton
- Kam Kruze – West Allegheny
Be sure to watch Skylights Friday night at 11:15 on Channel 11 to see highlights from this week's games and find out who the nominees are.
This contest is sponsored the by The International Union of Operating Engineers.
Previous Winners:
- Week 4: Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth
- Week 3: Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox
- Week 2: Vaughn Morris, Aliquippa
- Week 1: Ameer Dudley, Central Valley
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}