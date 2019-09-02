FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - The New York Jets have hired former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant.
Ward worked with the Jets during the summer as a coaching intern and impressed coach Adam Gase and his staff. Wide receiver Robby Anderson praised Ward during camp for helping him try to find ways to improve his game this season.
The New York Jets have hired former Steelers WR Hines Ward as a full-time offensive assistant for the 2019 season. Ward was promoted after serving as a coaching intern this summer.— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) September 2, 2019
The 43-year-old was a four-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XL MVP with the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/dmwgyqeeNe
Jets general manager Joe Douglas had been interested in having Ward join the Eagles' staff and reached out to the former wide receiver when he was hired by the Jets in June.
The 43-year-old Ward is the Steelers' career leader with 1,000 catches, 12,083 yards receiving and 85 touchdown catches. He played 15 seasons for Pittsburgh, and helped the franchise win two Super Bowl titles. Ward also worked as a coaching intern for the Steelers during training camp in 2017.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT: Woman charged, family asking for public to help search for abducted toddler
- ‘My heart was turned to ash': MiLB pitcher Blake Bivens speaks out on family slayings
- 'This will teach you': Arkansas 911 dispatcher criticized for scolding caller in her final minutes
- VIDEO: Family of kidnapped child, Nalani Johnson, speaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}