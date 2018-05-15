Honoring Pittsburgh sports legend Jock Sutherland

He's a Pittsburgh legend. Jock Sutherland won two national championships as a player at the University of Pittsburgh and five as a coach. He also coached the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sutherland is buried at Homewood Cemetery among Pittsburgh dignitaries such as Frick, Mellon and Heinz. Some Pitt football alumni noticed that Sutherland's grave did not live up to its surroundings and to the man he was. They want to change that.
Longtime Pitt broadcaster Bill Hillgrove has joined the group, which plans to honor Sutherland not just in the short term, but forever.
Hillgrove met Channel 11 sports director Alby Oxenreiter at the gravesite. He outlined how Sutherland's resting place should and will look, tonight on Channel 11 at 11.
Honoring the memory of a Pitt and Pittsburgh sports legend. Jock Sutherland was one of college football's greatest coaches. Bill Hillgrove tells me about the plan to turn Sutherland's grave into a shrine. Tonight on 11 at 11 #WPXI pic.twitter.com/qdsAoggs1k
