Italy’s unbeaten WBC run rolls on with an 8-6 win over Puerto Rico and semifinal berth

HOUSTON — J.J. D’Orazio doubled with three RBIs and Andrew Fischer drove in two runs as Italy kept up its charmed World Baseball Classic run with an 8-6 win over Puerto Rico on Saturday to earn its first trip to the semifinals.

The Azzurri improved to 5-0 in the tournament and advanced to face defending champion Japan or Venezuela on Monday night in Miami.

Italy trailed only briefly after a leadoff home run by Willi Castro before scoring four runs in the first inning to go on top for good. Puerto Rico rallied late, scoring four runs in the eighth, but Greg Weissert allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for a five-out save.

Puerto Rico, in the quarterfinals for a sixth time, fell to 1-2 against Italy in the WBC.

Italy was up by two in the fourth when it drew three straight walks that loaded the bases with two outs. Fischer hit a ball to right field that a fan reached over the fence to catch, and Fischer was credited with a double on fan interference for a 6-2 lead. D’Orazio followed with a two-run, ground-rule double.

Eddie Rosario hit into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth, Joe La Sorsa threw a run-scoring wild pitch and Christian Vázquez hit a two-run single. Weissert allowed a two-out single before retiring Nolan Arenado on an inning-ending groundout.

Castro’s shot to the Crawford Boxes in left field on winner Sam Aldegheri’s fourth pitch put Puerto Rico, its second home run of the tournament.

Vinnie Pasquantino, who set a WBC record with three homers in Italy’s previous game, hit a tying single in the bottom half, and RBI singles by Dominic Canzone and Jac Caglianone chased loser Seth Lugo. D’Orazio hit a sacrifice fly off Jovani Morán.

Aldegheri walked two batters with one out in the second and hit Matthew Lugo on the top of a foot with a pitch. Alek Jacob forced in a run when he entered with the bases loaded and plunked Martin Maldonado with his first pitch.

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