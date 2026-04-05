Iconic Point State Park fountain turns on weeks before NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — A landmark fountain in Pittsburgh is operating once again.

The Point State Park fountain did not operate in 2025 because of a revitalization project leading up to the NFL Draft.

The first phase of work finished in December. And, on Saturday, less than a month before the 2026 NFL Draft gets underway in Pittsburgh, the fountain was turned back on for the season.

>>> Here’s a look at the history behind Point State Park’s iconic fountain <<<

The $3.4 million project included repairs to leaks, lighting improvements, repairs to walkways and refreshed landscaping. The work was part of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s broader 10-year plan for Downtown Pittsburgh.

A second phase of work is planned for the fountain, a $25 million project that will include even more upgrades and new recreational activities on the cityside lawn.

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