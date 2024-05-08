Sports

Jokic wins NBA's MVP award, his 3rd in 4 seasons. Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic round out top 3

By TIM REYNOLDS

NBA MVP Basketball FILE - Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Goodwin (4) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Jokic, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the three finalists for the NBA MVP Award that will be announced Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File) (Brandon Dill/AP)

By TIM REYNOLDS

Nikola Jokic did it all again. And the MVP trophy is his again.

Jokic, the Denver Nuggets star from Serbia, was announced Wednesday night as the NBA's Most Valuable Player — his third time winning the award in the past four seasons, a feat that just six other players in league history have accomplished.

He averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists. Others averaged more in each category — and Jokic has had better years in each of those categories — but he was the only player to rank in the NBA’s top 10 in points, rebounds and assists per game this season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read