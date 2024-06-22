Jones overcomes early wildness, Cruz reaches river in Pirates’ win over Rays

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Jared Jones delivered a strong bounce-back start and Oneil Cruz homered into the Allegheny River for the Pittsburgh Pirates in a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park.

In his last start against the Rockies in Colorado, Jones was charged with a career-high six runs in just 4.2 innings pitched.

Jones (5-6) rebounded for the Pirates (37-39) on Saturday and held the Rays (37-40) to two runs on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts across seven innings.

