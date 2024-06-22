USPS announces stamp that honors late ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek

Current “Jeopardy” host Ken Jennings announced on Friday that the United States Postal Service will be honoring the late Alex Trebek in a special way.

Trebek will be getting a Forever stamp created in his honor as the show celebrates its 60th Diamond Celebration, according to USPS.

The stamp will say “This naturalized U.S. Citizen hosted the quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’ for 37 seasons” and underneath, upside down, is the correct response: “Who is Alex Trebek,” according to USPS.

The new stamps will become available in July, the Los Angeles Times reported. Pre-orders are available on the USPS website, Deadline reported.

They will be available in a sheet of 20 identical stamps, according to Deadline.

There will also be a special event on July 22 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, at 4 p.m. to celebrate the first day of issue. The event is open to the public and will be shared with the hashtag #AlexTrebekStamp, according to USPS. Jennings, Secretary of the Board of Governors of the U.S. Postal Service Michael Elston and Trebek’s wife Jean Trebek will be in attendance.

Trebek died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the Times reported. He was 80 years old, according to Deadline.

More information about the new stamp can be found on the USPS website.

