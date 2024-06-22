Boy, 2, taken to hospital after falling second-story window in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after falling from a window in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh police say officers and EMS personnel were sent to a home in the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue just after 8 a.m. for a report of a child who had fallen to the ground from a second-story window.

Police say neighbors found the boy in his blanket and brought him back inside to his parents, who had not realized he had fallen out of his bed that was flush with the open window.

The child was conscious and crying when he was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition for evaluation.

Detectives did respond to the scene, but at this time, officials say the incident is considered an accident.

