Consumer alert issued to Washington’s Landing seafood restaurant

PITTSBURGH — A restaurant on Washington’s Landing was issued a consumer alert after an inspection this week.

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, inspectors found 15 violations at RedFin Blues on Thursday.

The inspection report states that several violations could create a high risk of foodborne illness, including two regarding the condition of food. Inspectors noted high-risk violations for how cod and tuna were thawed and for large amounts of food, including raw fish, being held at unsafe temperatures.

The other high-risk violations were for an employee drink resting on an in-use cutting board and a can opener blade with old debris on it.

There were several other lower-level violations. Some noted in the inspection report include cocktail mixes and beer subjected to extreme temperature exposure, numerous coolers at unsafe ambient temperatures and food items found without any date mark. The report also notes that the ambient air temperature on the cook line was between 86 and 100 degrees, which may be stressing the refrigeration equipment and contributing to the unsanitary environment.

A re-inspection date has not been set.

Click here to see the full report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group