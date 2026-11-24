ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — PGA Tour players were allowed to move up in the FedEx Cup standings and on the career money list in 2022 to account for the defections to LIV Golf. Now three players will be able to move up their status because of someone who came back.

That would be Brooks Koepka, who returned this year under a "Returning Member Program" once he was able to get out of his LIV contract. Among the stipulations for his return was two players added to the field each time he played.

David Skinns (38 points in one event), Seamus Power (28 points in two events) and A.J. Ewart (27 points in one event) took advantage, though not enough to affect their standing.

However, the PGA Tour did not want Koepka to affect another player's ranking for eligibility in 2027. The five-time major champion finished at No. 108 in the FedEx Cup.

That means Jason Day moves up one spot to No. 110, giving him conditional status in a category that will remain the same (no reshuffle) all year. Day also could choose a career money exemption.

Max McGreevy tied for 10th at the RSM Classic and narrowly missed out on the top 125 for conditional status. But with Koepka ahead of him, McGreevy now is No. 125. Pontus Nyholm goes from No. 151 — no status at all — to conditional status at No. 150.

Georgia is on Caitlin Clark's mind

Caitlin Clark heads into the WNBA offseason with golf on her mind, specifically one course. She’s never played the home of the Masters.

“I want to play Augusta for the first time,” Clark said on the “New Heights” podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. “I haven’t played there yet. I have a couple of opportunities to do that, so I’m looking forward to that. That’s probably on my bucket list.”

She said she has a 15 handicap index and that she’s hitting her drives in the 230-yard range, giving her a wedge into most greens when she’s playing the forward tees.

Clark said she recently played The Grove XXIII in Florida owned by Michael Jordan, which she called “not very challenging.” That was intended as a compliment.

“It’s like a fun, good hang course, where you actually feel good about golfing,” Clark said. “Some of these places are so challenging it’s not even fun.”

Stay tuned for her take on Augusta National.

Palm Springs gets a new sponsor and drops down

The PGA Tour is staying in the California desert with a new name for the old Bob Hope Classic and a lower classification.

The American Express, with Scottie Scheffler as the defending champion, will start the 2027 season and then change to the lower Challenger Series under the PGA Tour's new competition model. Taking over as title sponsor is AI cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks for 2028.

The tour has not said when it will be played or the name of the tournament in La Quinta, California, which began in 1960 with Arnold Palmer as the inaugural winner. It will be one of the seven Challenger Series events with network TV coverage on the weekend.

Seeing a new part of the world

Erika Hara of Japan, the LPGA rookie of the year at age 27, is popular in Japan for her fashion (she has her own app). She was dressed to the nines and looked as comfortable as anyone on the green carpet during the annual awards banquet.

She spent much of the 2025 season on the Epson Tour, going from places like Hurricane, Utah, to Garden City, Kansas, to Prattville, Alabama. It’s not always the glamor life.

Hara loved the experience. She said her strongest memory was playing the Wildhorse Ladies Golf Classic in Pendleton, Oregon, even if she couldn’t remember the name.

“The town that I remember the most is the town in Oregon, near Portland. I think it was a four-hour drive,” she said through an interpreter. “During the drive I got to see the ocean and the mountains and feel like looking at the entire globe or the Earth. It’s like cowboys in the area. The whole thing was very beautiful.”

Of course, there might be another reason the memories are strong.

“That was the town I won the tournament,” Hara said.

Money matters

The LPGA Tour has enjoyed a spike in prize money in recent years and it shows on the money list. Jeeno Thitikul, on the strength of her $4 million prize for winning the CME Group Tour Championship, and Nelly Korda each made well over $6 million this year.

Aki Awai’s runner-up finish at Tiburon, worth $1 million, pushed her over $3 million for the year. The LPGA has never had more than three players make over $3 million in a season. This year it had six players.

Twelve players went over $2 million for the season.

Marin's year keeps getting better

Jose Maria Marin of Colombia already had reason to celebrate this year. She joined Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth as the only players to win at Augusta National and East Lake in the same year.

And then it got even better for the Arkansas senior.

Marin, who won the Augusta National Women's Amateur in April and the individual women's title at the East Lake Cup in October, sailed to a a seven-shot victory in the Women's Amateur Latin America to go back-to-back.

The victory at El Pulte Golf in Guatemala gives Marin exemptions into three LPGA majors next year at The Chevron Championship, the Evian Championship and the Women's British Open.

She tied for eighth in the U.S. Women's Open at Riviera in June. It's been a good year.

Next step, LPGA Tour

Former U.S. Women's Amateur champion Megha Ganne narrowly missed out on the 10 LPGA cards awarded to the Epson Tour. So she headed to final qualifying of Q-Series and was medalist at RTJ Golf Trail in Alabama to earn one of 27 tour cards for 2027.

Ganne won by one shot over Shannon Tan, the 22-year-old from Singapore who won the Ladies European Tour money title last year.

Also earning a card through the 90-hole Q-Series final were Megan Khang, who played in the Solheim Cup this year; leading LET money winner Casandra Alexander of South Africa; and Maria Fassi of Mexico.

Divots

The PGA Tour represented the LPGA in the last round of television negotiations. That might not be the case the next time around. “Anything is possible. If I were a betting man, I'd say we'd probably take it in-house going forward,” LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler said. ... Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning have been named honorary chairs for the Arnold Palmer Cup next year that will be played at Cherry Hills in Denver. ... The PGA Tour has hired Alex Berkett as its chief financial officer. Berkett most recently was managing director and global head of media entertainment and sports investment banking at Citi. ... Doug Ghim played his last 27 holes without a bogey at the RSM Classic and his 67-65 finish moved him into the top 60, getting him into $20 million events at Pebble Beach and Riviera. Ben Kohles also moved into the top 60 to get the two signature events.

Stat of the week

Jeeno Thitikul has made $12.2 million in four appearances at the CME Group Tour Championship. That alone would put her at No. 26 on the LPGA career money list, one spot ahead of Paula Creamer.

Final word

“Nothing.” -- Jack Nicklaus when asked what he knew about YouTube golf star Grant Horvath.

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