The jury has reached a verdict in the deadly shooting of a McKeesport police officer.

The jury found Johnathan Morris guilty but mentally ill of murder in the death of Officer Sean Sluganski, guilty but mentally ill of attempted murder in the wounding of Officer Chuck Thomas and guilty of attempted murder for shooting at a lieutenant.

The verdict arrived around 10 a.m. Wednesday. This would’ve been the fourth day of deliberations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Jury deliberations continue Monday against man accused of killing Officer Sean Sluganski

Johnathan Morris is accused of shooting and killing Sluganski in February 2023. He is also accused of shooting Thomas in the face and exchanging gunfire with a police lieutenant.

The trial stems from an incident that began when Morris’ mother called 911 to request mental health care transport for her son.

The defense argued that Morris, a military veteran, was experiencing a major post-traumatic stress disorder crisis and did not realize police were trying to assist him. Prosecutors countered that Morris was fully aware of his actions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Jury deliberations begin after emotional closing statements in Johnathan Morris’ trial

Thomas had tears rolling down his face as the verdict was read Wednesday. Sluganksi’s and Morris’s families showed no emotion.

Three of the jurors cried.

Morris told his family he loved them as he was led away in handcuffs.

Sentencing will occur in 90 days.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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