PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, and another was injured in a house fire in Squirrel Hill on Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at the home in the 5800 block of Aylesboro Avenue just before 5 a.m.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials told Channel 11 that an elderly woman died in the fire. Her caretaker was taken to a hospital with second- and third-degree burns and is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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